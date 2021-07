Higashioka has been placed in the league's COVID-19 protocols while he awaits a confirmation of a positive test for the virus, Buster Olney of ESPN

Higashioka is one of three Yankees who reportedly received a positive test for COVID-19, but the Yankees are awaiting a second test to make sure that the initial result isn't a false positive. If his positive test is confirmed, the catcher will be away from the team at least 10 days.