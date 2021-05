Higashioka went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Higashioka got the start at catcher with Gary Sanchez operating as the designated hitter Tuesday, and the backstop made his presence felt with his first multi-hit outing of the month. The 31-year-old veteran is only hitting .200, though, and he's expected to remain as the team's main backup at catcher until further notice.