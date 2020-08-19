Higashioka (oblique) has been ramping up his activity, but the timeline for his return to action remains uncertain, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave an update on Higashioka Tuesday, indicating, "He's not going to be coming off anytime real soon here, but it is going well and he continues to ramp up from a from a workload standpoint. But nothing imminent right now." The backstop was placed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 8 after being diagnosed with a right oblique strain. In his absence, Eric Kratz has gotten into three games (two starts), going 1-for-5 with a walk and a run.