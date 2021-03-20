Higashioka (side) is now expected to return to action Sunday against Toronto, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports.

Manager Aaron Boone had previously indicated that Higashioka would start Saturday's game against Baltimore, but the backstop's return from side soreness is now expected to come Sunday instead. There's no indication that Higashioka has suffered a setback; rather, Boone indicated that he wants Gary Sanchez catching Saturday in order for him to log consecutive games behind the plate. Higashioka's move to Sunday means he will now catch ace Gerrit Cole against the Blue Jays.