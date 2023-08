Higashioka finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games Saturday against the Red Sox.

Higashioka has started just two of the last six games, though that follows a stretch in which he started three straight. His .230/.267/.378 isn't exactly starting catcher material, so he'll likely continue to split time with Ben Rortvedt down the stretch with Jose Trevino (wrist) done for the year.