Higashioka will hit the bench against the Red Sox on Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old started the Yankees' previous two games with Austin Romine getting a break, but he'll hit the bench for the club's opener against the Red Sox. He went 1-for-5 with an RBI in those two games after getting called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and figures to see a part-time role filling in on off days for Romine while Gary Sanchez (calf) is on the injured list.