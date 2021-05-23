Higashioka is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Higashioka appeared to have leapfrogged Gary Sanchez on the Yankees' catching depth chart in late April, but based on how the starts have been doled out of late, Higashioka seems to have faded back into a No.2 role. The 31-year-old will be on the bench for the third time in four games with Sanchez having shown some improvement at the dish of late. After posting a .639 OPS in April, Sanchez is up to a .726 mark thus far in May.