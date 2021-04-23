Higashioka went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against Cleveland.
Higashioka drew the start in the opening game of the team's series against Cleveland and played a big role in the victory. He began the third inning with a leadoff double and later came around to score. Five frames later, he provided an insurance run with a solo homer -- his third long ball of the campaign. Higashioka figures to draw backup reps at catcher, but has taken advantage of his opportunities to hit .353/.376/1.000 across 21 plate appearances this season. While that's not sustainable, it could force the Yankees to consider giving him playing time on a more regular basis.
