Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Solidifies backup role
According to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, Higashioka has "earned the right" to assume the backup backstop role behind Gary Sanchez, George A. King III of the New York Post reports.
After toiling in the minors for the better part of 12 seasons, Higashioka is in line to assume a spot on the Opening Day roster of a major-league team for the first time in his career. Though the 29-year-old has hit only .164 across 146 big-league at-bats, he enjoyed a strong spring, batting .276 with three home runs in Cactus League play.
