Higashioka is catching and hitting eighth against the Royals on Friday.

Austin Romine will take a seat as Higashioka will start behind the dish for the first time in three games. The 28-year-old has just five at-bats since getting called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and he could be getting sent back down soon with Gary Sanchez progressing from the calf injury that landed him on the injured list.

