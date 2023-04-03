Higashioka went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday in a 6-0 win against the Giants.
Higashioka saw action for the first time this season Sunday while Jose Trevino got a breather. The backup backstop took advantage of the opportunity, belting a solo shot to left field in the fourth inning. Higashioka has shown moderate power by hitting 10 homers each of the past two seasons, but he's firmly behind Trevino on the Yankees' catcher depth chart for the time being.
