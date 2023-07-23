Higashioka will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Royals.

Higashioka will be making his fourth start in five games and looks poised to serve as the Yankees' top backstop after Jose Trevino was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier in the weekend with a wrist injury that will require season-ending surgery. Over 165 plate appearances this season, Higashioka has hit .227 while providing a modicum of pop (five home runs). Ben Rortvedt will serve as Higashioka's understudy for the time being but could get a look in the No. 1 role if Higashioka's high-strikeout tendencies send his batting average further south.