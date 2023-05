Higashioka went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Padres.

It's the first multi-hit game of the season who Higashioka, who'd been stuck in a 1-for-18 slump coming into Sunday's contest. The 33-year-old backstop is now slashing .203./259/.380 with three homers and 13 RBI in 85 plate appearances this season. Higashioka should continue to see the majority of starts behind the plate while Jose Trevino (hamstring) is sidelined.