Higashioka will be behind the plate for Gerrit Cole's starts a "fair amount" of the time, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Manager Aaron Boone didn't commit to Higashioka being Cole's personal catcher, but it sure sounds as if the backup backstop will get a chance to start most games when the Yankees' ace is on the mound. Higashioka started Tuesday, when Cole pitched seven scoreless frames and struck out 13 in a win over Baltimore.