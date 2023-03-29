Higashioka slashed .200/.333/.467 with a home run, a double, four RBI and a 3:4 BB:K over 19 Grapefruit League plate appearances.
Higashioka was one of the big stories of spring training in 2022, when he led all players with seven long balls. That performance didn't quite carry over into the regular season, though the backstop did tie his career high with 10 homers over 248 plate appearances. Higashioka is expected to serve as New York's No. 2 catcher behind Jose Trevino this season.
