Trivino agreed to a one-year, $4.1 million contract with the Yankees on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

A closer during his time with Oakland, Trivino only logged one save after coming over to New York at the trade deadline, but his numbers were much improved overall following the move. Trivino turned in a 1.66 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB in 25 appearances for the Yankees and will likely be an important part of the bridge to the ninth inning next season.