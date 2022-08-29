Severino (lat) is expected to make his first minor-league rehab start Friday, MLB.com reports.
Severino was able to throw a pair of live batting practice sessions last week with no renewed discomfort in his strained right lat, so he should be ready for game action Friday if he makes it through a bullpen session unscathed in the next couple of days. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has said that he plans on having Severino make about five starts before the postseason, so the right-hander looks like he's on track to return from the 60-day injured list around the time he's first eligible for activation in mid-September.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Throws 25-pitch live session•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Tosses another bullpen•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Live BP on tap•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Tosses bullpen session Monday•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Bullpen session scheduled•
-
Yankees' Luis Severino: Sent to 60-day injured list•