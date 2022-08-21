Severino tossed 25 pitches in a bullpen session Saturday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
The BP was the second in as many days for Severino -- he threw 30 pitches in the previous session Friday. The right-hander is reportedly recovering well, but he's not eligible to come off the injured list until Sept. 12, which is an off day for the Yankees. Severino's next step is to throw a live batting practice session, during which he will reportedly face rehabbing slugger Giancarlo Stanton, on Tuesday, per Marakovits.
