Yankees' Luke Voit: Big power display in Anaheim
Voit went 2-for-4 with a walk, two solo home runs and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Angels.
He book-ended the Yankees' offense on the night, taking Chris Stratton deep in the first inning before punishing a splitter from Sam Freeman in the eighth. Voit has now hit safely in 10 straight games with three long balls in the last two, but his .235/.356/.506 slash line on the year still has plenty of room for improvement.
