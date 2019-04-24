Voit went 2-for-4 with a walk, two solo home runs and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Angels.

He book-ended the Yankees' offense on the night, taking Chris Stratton deep in the first inning before punishing a splitter from Sam Freeman in the eighth. Voit has now hit safely in 10 straight games with three long balls in the last two, but his .235/.356/.506 slash line on the year still has plenty of room for improvement.