Voit (oblique) went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in a minor-league rehab game with Double-A Somerset on Friday.

Voit's production at the plate Friday was the surest sign yet that he's ready to return to the big club. He mashed a two-run double in the second inning and a solo homer in the sixth. Barring any setbacks, Voit is expected to rejoin the Yankees for Tuesday's game against the Royals.