Yankees' Luke Voit: Not rejoining Friday's lineup

Voit (abdomen) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays and remains on the injured list.

Voit previously expressed optimism he would be ready to go for the start of the season's second half Friday, but he wasn't activated by the time the Yankees posted their lineup. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the 28-year-old is currently on his way to New York and is expected to be activated Saturday.