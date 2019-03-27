Voit will serve as the Yankees' designated hitter in Thursday's season opener against the Orioles, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

With Aaron Hicks (back) beginning the season on the injured list, Voit and Greg Bird were already assured starting roles at either first base or DH. The Yankees have likely chosen to deploy Bird at first base initially for defensive reasons, but how both Voit and Bird perform at the plate will ultimately carry more weight regarding which of the two emerges as the primary option at the position once the team is at full strength. Manager Aaron Boone hasn't revealed the batting order for the opener, but if the Yankees' Grapefruit League lineups are any indication, Voit could slot in as the team's cleanup hitter.