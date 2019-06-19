Yankees' Luke Voit: Reaches four times in win

Voit went 3-for-3 with a double, walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Rays.

Voit is riding a five-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 8-for-16 with a 6:4 BB:K. The 28-year-old has gone from battling for a full-time role in spring training to becoming perhaps the Yankees' most valuable hitter over the first three-plus months of the campaign. He'll head into Wednesday's series finale with a .393 on-base percentage, which ranks 13th among all qualified hitters on the season.