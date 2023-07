Bowman signed a one-year, major-league contract with the Yankees on Thursday and was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Bowman opted out of a previous minor-league agreement with the Yankees last weekend, but he's back in the fold now on a major-league deal and might get a look in the Bronx at some point down the stretch. The 32-year-old reliever hasn't appeared in a game at the MLB level since 2019.