Burdi (hip) recently had a setback in his rehab but is now ramping back up, per MLB.com.

The nature of Burdi's setback isn't clear, but it appears to have been relatively minor. The righty reliever was set to throw from a mound at the Yankees' complex July 12 as he continues to work toward a rehab stint. Burdi could still be ready to return to the big-league club before the end of July, though his timeframe for activation from the IL remains hazy.