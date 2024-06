Burdi (hip) will throw a live bullpen session Sunday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Sunday will be the first time Burdi has thrown since landing on the injured list May 24 due to right hip inflammation. In the 12 games Burdi appeared in before the injury, he posted a 1.86 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 9.2 innings. More bullpen sessions will be on the menu for the 31-year-old right-hander -- barring any setbacks after Sunday -- as he aims to return after the All-Star break.