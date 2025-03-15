Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Cabrera (illness) will start in right field and bat fourth in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

An illness has prevented Cabrera from playing since Thursday, but a couple of days of rest has him ready to return to action Saturday. The 26-year-old has had a relatively nice camp, going 8-for-28 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored over 10 games.

More News