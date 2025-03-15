Cabrera (illness) will start in right field and bat fourth in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.
An illness has prevented Cabrera from playing since Thursday, but a couple of days of rest has him ready to return to action Saturday. The 26-year-old has had a relatively nice camp, going 8-for-28 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored over 10 games.
