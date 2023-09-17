Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-3 win against Pittsburgh.

Cabrera had a five-game hitting streak on the line when he stepped to the plate in the eighth inning, and he was able to extend it to six with a solo blast to right field. The 24-year-old has lifted his season average 14 points during the streak, with three of his eight knocks over that span going for extra bases. Cabrera is still slashing a paltry .221/.295/.321 overall, but he's at least making a good late-season impression.