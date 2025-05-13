The Yankees placed Cabrera on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left ankle fracture.

The diagnosis doesn't come as a surprise after Cabrera had to be taken off the field in an ambulance in Monday's game versus the Mariners. It's not clear at this point how long Cabrera might be sidelined, but certainly the absence will be a lengthy one. DJ LeMahieu (calf/hip) is taking Cabrera's spot on the roster and could receive the bulk of the reps at third base in Cabrera's spot, as well.