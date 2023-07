Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 8-7 extra-innings loss to the Rockies.

Cabrera's playing time has been sparse since he returned to the Yankees' roster June 22. He's posted a pair of multi-hit efforts, but he's logged just 17 at-bats over 16 contests in that span. The utility man is at a .211/.271/.314 slash line with four home runs, 20 RBI, 26 runs scored and six stolen bases through 204 plate appearances overall.