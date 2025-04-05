Cabrera isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates.
Cabrera will get a chance to rest Saturday after going 3-for-4 with a walk and driving in four runs during Friday's win in the series opener. Oswald Peraza will fill in at the hot corner and bat eighth.
