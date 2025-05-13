Cabrera left Monday's game against the Mariners due to a left leg injury, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Cabrera was injured on a play at the plate in the top of the ninth inning as he attempted an awkward slide. He was eventually taken off the field in an ambulance after being attended to by the team's training staff. The Yankees later reported that Cabrera was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, per Kuty.