Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 7-2 win against the Athletics on Monday.

Cabrera produced the first scoring of the contest with a two-run shot to left field in the fifth inning. He also struck out twice in the win, but that hasn't been a big issue for him this season, as he's so far posted a respectable 19.8 percent strikeout rate. Cabrera's bigger concern has been getting on base -- he's walked just five times and has a poor .236 OBP through 111 plate appearances.