The Yankees transferred Cabrera (ankle) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday.

Cabrera suffered a fracture as well as ligament damage to his left ankle May 12 and underwent surgery soon thereafter. While the Yankees haven't officially ruled Cabrera out for the season, the infielder is unlikely to return until late in September or perhaps October, if the club is able to make a playoff run. With that in mind, Cabrera's move to the 60-day IL is merely procedural, as it opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for reliever Jayvien Sandridge, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.