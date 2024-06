Cabrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Since DJ LeMahieu returned from the injured list Tuesday to make his season debut, Cabrera has unsurprisingly been the odd man out of the New York lineup more often than not. He's made just two starts in the six games since LeMahieu's return and appears set to fill a utility role moving forward after holding down the fort at third base for much of the past two months.