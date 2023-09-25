Cabrera will start in right field and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Cabrera will be making his 12th consecutive start Monday, with the 24-year-old having bounced between both corner-outfield spots during that time. Most of those starts have come while Everson Pereira was nursing a hamstring injury, but Cabrera will end up replacing a resting Giancarlo Stanton in the lineup Monday while Pereira returns to the lineup for his first start since Sept. 14. Dating back to Sept. 10, Cabrera is slashing .295/.367/.432 over a stretch of 12 games, so look for the Yankees to find ways to keep his hot bat in the lineup over the final week of the season.