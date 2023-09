Cabrera is not in the lineup Sunday against the Brewers.

Everson Pereira, Jasson Dominguez and Aaron Judge will start across the outfield for the Yankees as they take on right-hander Corbin Burnes. Cabrera, 24, has slashed just .219/.324/.219 in 37 plate appearances since being recalled Aug. 3 from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.