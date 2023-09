Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a walk, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 7-5 victory versus the Pirates.

Cabrera scored the tying run after singling in the sixth inning and plated an insurance run with a single in the ninth. He finished with his fourth three-hit game of the season and his first since July 1. Cabrera is in the midst of a season-high five-game hitting streak, slashing .389/.500/1.022 with two doubles, two RBI, three runs, a steal and a 5:4 BB:K over that stretch.