Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre placed Cabrera on its 7-day injured list Monday due to a shoulder issue, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

The injury has already kept Cabrera out of commission for the past week, so his placement on the IL will extend his absence. Cabrera likely won't miss much time beyond the 7-day minimum, as Foley notes that the 23-year-old infielder has been able to take part in pregame activities for the past several days, aside from hitting.