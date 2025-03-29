Cabrera is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.
Cabrera registered only a .469 OPS against left-handers last season, so he'll step out of the starting nine Saturday with Nestor Cortes due to take the mound for Milwaukee. Pablo Reyes will draw the start at third base and bat seventh.
