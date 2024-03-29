Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Thursday's 5-4 win over Houston.
Cabrera singled in the fifth inning before coming around to score when Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The 25-year-old Cabrera then tied the game 4-4 with a solo homer off Rafael Montero in the sixth, pulling a two-strike slider into the right field bleachers. The switch-hitting Cabrera hit just five home runs in 115 games last season while slashing .211/.275/.299. He figures to see an expanded role due to DJ LeMahieu (foot) being sidelined, though the newly acquired Jon Berti figures to be in the mix at third as well.
