Share Video

Link copied!

Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Thursday's 5-4 win over Houston.

Cabrera singled in the fifth inning before coming around to score when Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The 25-year-old Cabrera then tied the game 4-4 with a solo homer off Rafael Montero in the sixth, pulling a two-strike slider into the right field bleachers. The switch-hitting Cabrera hit just five home runs in 115 games last season while slashing .211/.275/.299. He figures to see an expanded role due to DJ LeMahieu (foot) being sidelined, though the newly acquired Jon Berti figures to be in the mix at third as well.

More News