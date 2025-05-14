Cabrera will undergo an MRI and seek multiple opinions before deciding whether to have surgery to repair his fractured left ankle, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Cabrera is facing an extended absence either way, but more clarity on his timetable should be available in the coming days and weeks. The utility player suffered the ankle injury in Monday's game against the Mariners when he attempted an awkward slide on a play at the plate.
