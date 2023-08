Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a run and a stolen base in a loss to Atlanta on Monday.

Cabrera got the start in left field and collected two hits out of the No. 9 spot in the lineup. The 24-year-old has been seeing sporadic playing time since being recalled from the minors Aug. 3, going 3-for-11 with five strikeouts over five contests. Cabrera is slashing .209/.270/.306 with four homers, 23 RBI, 28 runs and seven stolen bases in 227 plate appearances in the majors overall this season.