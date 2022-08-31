Cabrera is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Angels.
Cabrera has started all 13 games since being called up for his MLB debut Aug. 17, but he'll head to the bench Wednesday after he posted a .623 OPS in his first 50 big-league at-bats. Aaron Judge will shift to right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center.
