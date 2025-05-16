Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that it's "probably unlikely" Cabrera (ankle) returns this season, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Doctors found ligament damage around Cabrera's fractured left ankle, so his surgery was a little more invasive than hoped. While there is no official timetable for the utility player's return, Boone seems pessimistic about the possibility. Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas have handled third base for the Yankees since Cabrera was injured, but DJ LeMahieu could become the regular there once Jazz Chisholm (oblique) returns to play second base.