Marinaccio earned a hold against the Athletics on Monday, striking out the only batter he faced.

The right-hander was called upon in the sixth inning to face Ramon Laureano, who represented the potential tying run. Marinaccio struck out Laureano on four pitches to preserve New York's 2-0 lead. The rookie reliever has pitched mostly in lower-leverage situations, but he has been very effective, registering a 2.60 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB over 17.1 innings.