Marinaccio picked up the save with a clean inning Thursday against the Blue Jays.
Marinaccio needed just seven pitches to retire the Blue Jays in the ninth inning and pick up his first save of the season. The Yankees closer role is up for grabs as six different players have converted a save. Wandy Peralta gave up a walk-off homer Wednesday. Michael King converted a save earlier this week, but threw 21 pitches Wednesday. Clay Holmes pitched in each of the previous two games. The more rested Marinaccio got the call and delivered. Marinaccio has a 4.74 ERA and 1.26 WHIP and would presumably not get regular save opportunities.
