Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Out at Triple-A with personal issue
Torreyes (personal) is on the temporary inactive list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and hasn't appeared in any games for the affiliate since June 25, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
Torreyes has been away from the club for more than a week to be with his wife, who is dealing with a health issue. The utility man struggled to find at-bats behind everyday middle infielders Didi Gregorius and Gleyber Torres earlier this season, but the Yankees may have more of a need for Torreyes' services after Torres exited Wednesday's game against the Braves with right hip tightness. In any case, Torreyes won't be an option for the big club until he's first activated at Triple-A, and it's not known when that might happen.
More News
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Sent down to minors•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Three hits in Saturday's win•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Secures utility role•
-
Yankees' Ronald Torreyes: Unlikely to see much playing time•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...