Torreyes (personal) is on the temporary inactive list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and hasn't appeared in any games for the affiliate since June 25, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Torreyes has been away from the club for more than a week to be with his wife, who is dealing with a health issue. The utility man struggled to find at-bats behind everyday middle infielders Didi Gregorius and Gleyber Torres earlier this season, but the Yankees may have more of a need for Torreyes' services after Torres exited Wednesday's game against the Braves with right hip tightness. In any case, Torreyes won't be an option for the big club until he's first activated at Triple-A, and it's not known when that might happen.