Yarbrough (oblique) will face hitters either in a live bullpen session or in a minor-league rehab game Sunday, Peter Sblendorio of the New York Daily News reports.

Yarbrough landed on the injured list June 22 due to a right oblique strain. He was shut down from throwing until mid-July and has since been working his way back, advancing to bullpen sessions in late July and tossing his first live session this past Thursday. Manager Aaron Boone indicated Saturday that Yarbrough could throw in a minor-league game with Double-A Somerset on Sunday but that it's more likely the lefty hurler will toss another live bullpen. In either case, Yarbrough is on track to be ready for activation in late August or early September.