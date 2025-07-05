Yarbrough (oblique) has yet to resume throwing, per MLB.com.

Yarbrough has been out of action since June 18 due to a right oblique strain. While he's now eligible to be activated from the IL, it appears the left-hander may need to wait until after the All-Star break to rejoin the Yankees. Manager Aaron Boone did mention Saturday that Yarbrough is "getting over the hump" and may begin throwing soon.